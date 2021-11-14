Geraldine Ann (Alleman) Dixon, 80, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown. Born Tuesday, February 4, 1941, she was the daughter of the late John W. and E. Pauline (Kersey) Alleman. She was married to Kent W. Dixon, Sr. for over 43 years until his death on April 16, 2002.
Geraldine was a lifelong resident of Elizabethtown. She was also a member of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in Elizabethtown. She enjoyed baking, cooking and knitting, but above all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.
Geraldine worked for Simon Candy Company (now Spence Candies), Elizabethtown and retired from Masonic Village, Elizabethtown.
She is survived by two daughters: Brenda K. Davis, married to Russell, of Bainbridge and Michele L. Dixon of Elizabethtown. Also surviving are two grandchildren: Holly Rogalis, married to Cameron and Kelly Davis, both of Elizabethtown; siblings: John “Jack” Alleman and Dottie L. Alleman, both of Elizabethtown, as well as Geraldine’s extended family and caring friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Kent W. Dixon, Jr.
Geraldine’s family would like to extend their appreciation to both Masonic Village Hospice and the staff on Roosevelt 2 at Masonic Village for the care given to her over the past few years of her life.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, 125 East High Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, with Reverend A.J. Domines, Jr. and Reverend Gerald R. Kliner officiating. Interment will follow in Mount Tunnel Cemetery, Elizabethtown. A viewing will be held at the church from 10 AM until the time of the service on Tuesday. Arrangements have been entrusted with Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 144 East High Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, 717-367-1380.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Geraldine’s memory to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023, www.diabetes.org
Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.Boyer-Elizabethtown.com