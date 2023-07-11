Gerald Wayne Hassel, 84, of Holtwood entered into rest on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at his home. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Parke G. and Elva L. (Homsher) Hassel. He was the loving husband of Nancy Ann (Young) Hassel for over 49 years.
Gerald had served in the United States Army and was a life-long carpenter. He took great pride in building his home in Holtwood in 1974. He enjoyed hunting, playing golf, restoring antiques and taking winter trips to Florida.
In addition to his wife, Gerald is survived by a daughter, Donna M. Hassel, companion of Michael Reynolds; a daughter-in-law, Jessica Hassel; two grandsons: Douglas Robert, husband of Marah Hassel and Gerald Scott Hassel; a great-granddaughter, Winslow Elaine Hassel and a brother, Kenneth, husband of Wanda Hassel. He was preceded in death by a son, Douglas Wayne Hassel and a sister, Janet.
Gerald's Funeral Service will take place at Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 227 W. 4th St. Quarryville, PA on Friday, July 14, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Blake Deibler officiating. There will be a viewing at the funeral home from 1-2 p.m. Interment with military honors will follow in the Millersville Mennonite Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. Memories may be shared at:
