Gerald W. "Jerry" Dohner, 65, of Elizabethtown, formerly of Milton Grove, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at Penn State Hershey Medical Center. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Leonard H. and Louise E. (Smith) Dohner.
Jerry is survived by two sisters, Cindy married to Gary Collins, Elizabethtown and Sandy Dohner, Mount Joy; three brothers, Mike Dohner, Tim Dohner, and Tom Dohner, all of Elizabethtown; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service honoring Jerry's life will be held at Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home before the service from 10 AM to 11 AM. Interment will follow at Milton Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741or Autism Society, 6110 Executive Boulevard, Suite 305, Rockville, Maryland 20852. To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com