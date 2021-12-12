Gerald W. Fox, 59, of West Cocalico Township, passed away on December 10, 2021 in his residence.
Born in Ephrata, he was the son of Floyd E. and Anna Mary (Weaver) Fox.
He was the loving husband of Tracey A. (Bainbridge) Fox, whom he married on February 25, 1989. They shared thirty-two loving years of marriage.
He was a graduate of Garden Spot High School. He was employed by C E Sauder and Sons for twenty-seven years and Gehman Feed Mill for fifteen years. He was a member of the Pastoral Staff for 16 years at Hinkletown Mennonite Church, where he had attended church from childhood. He also took part in the church as a junior youth advisor, youth advisor, and youth elder. In addition to encouraging youth, he was also very faithful in the prison ministry and enjoyed studying and teaching scriptures. He loved his church family very dearly and always had a pastoral heart for the church. He found great satisfaction in assisting people spiritually and theologically.
His hobbies include running, such as the Bird in Hand half marathon, the Ephrata Firecracker, and multiple 5Ks, caring for his small farm animals, playing basketball, watching Penn State Football and spending time with his family.
In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by his children, Alycia M. wife of Josiah D. Weaver, Jared M. husband of Danelle L. Fox, Adam B. husband of Tasha M. Fox, and Bryanna D. Fox., three grandchildren, his mother; Anna Mary (Weaver) Fox, five brothers, and five sisters.
He is predeceased by his father, Floyd E. Fox, and two brothers.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Hinkletown Mennonite Church, 2031 Division Highway, Ephrata, PA 17522. A visitation will be held on Thursday, December 16, 2021 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Hinkletown Mennonite Church and also for one hour prior to the time of service on Friday. Interment will be held in the adjoining church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Gerald’s memory to Woodcrest Retreat, www.woodcrestretreat.org. This organization meant a lot to Gerald because of the influence it has on his children and the local community.
Eckenroth Home for Funerals in Terre Hill is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.