Gerald W. Burkhardt, 83, of Lancaster passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the Mennonite Home. Born in Swoyersville, PA he was the son of the late George "Jake" Burkhardt and Dorothy (Hughes) Burkhardt. He was the husband of the late Joanne Emily (Balmer) Burkhardt who passed away in 2014.
He was a 1955 graduate of Swoyersville High School. Gerald later went onto receive a Bachelor's degree from Wilkes University and his Master's degree from Penn State University. Gerald worked at Millersville University for over 30 years where he worked in several positions in the Registrar & Director of Academics Affairs office. He was a member of the Phi Sigma Pi fraternity where he served as the national president, secretary and treasurer. Gerald was a member of the Faculty Senate and Chair of Governmental Act 101 Program for underprivileged students.
Gerald enjoyed attending the Fulton Theatre, fishing, but most of all enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grand and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his daughter, Barbara L. Plum, wife of Tim; 2 sons, Michael E., husband of Melissa Burkhardt, Joe Burkhardt; seven grandchildren, Sarah, Tyler, Aaron, Logan, Madison, Kristy, Ty; six great-grandchildren; five brothers, George, Donald, Robert, Harold, Lee, and sister, Linda. Also surviving is his loving companion, Elaine Radcliffe. He was preceded in death by his brother, Alan.
Funeral Services will be held at 11AM on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the Tent on the south lawn of the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz. Interment will follow in Riverview Burial Park, Lancaster. Family and friends will be received under the tent from 5-7PM on Friday, October 9, 2020 and again from 10-11AM on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Gerald's memory may be made to Mennonite Home, 1520 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601 or St. Edward's Episcopal Church, 2453 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com