Gerald W. Beaner, 91, of Lititz passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late F. Earl and Alice (Roth) Beaner. He was the loving husband of Lydia Beaner with whom he shared over 67 years of marriage.
He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during WWII.
In addition to his wife Lydia, he is survived by two sons, Gregory W. Beaner husband of Maxine of Kitty Hawk, NC, and Jeffrey W. Beaner of Hanover, PA. Also surviving are two grandchildren, Olivia and Matthew and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother and two sisters.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11AM on Friday, November 15, 2019 at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Interment will be private. Family and friends will be received from 10-11AM at the funeral home on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Gerald's memory may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 1893, Memphis, TN 38101-9950. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com