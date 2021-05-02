Gerald T. "Jerry" Randall, 81, of Lititz, passed away peacefully at home under hospice care with his 2 daughters, Tracy Randall-Loose wife of Kevin Loose, Susan Randall-Sloan wife of Shane Sloan and wife of 56 years, Barbara A. (Bachman) Randall by his side on Monday April 26, 2021. Born in Dumfries, VA, he was the son of the late Sherwood Lee and the late Fannie Waller (Sullivan) Randall.
Raised in the Quantico area of Virginia, Jerry was a graduate of Gar-Field High School, Class of 1959. There he excelled at baseball and was an All-Star pitcher. When Jerry was recruited for the Majors, he turned them down and enlisted in the United States Navy, where he proudly served from 1959 to 1963, when he was honorably discharged. Jerry served on the USS John R. Pierce Destroyer during the Cold War Cuban Missile Crisis.
Jerry met Barbara, while he was on leave from Bainbridge, Maryland, at the Lancaster USO where they danced the Polka and Jitterbug and began dating. In January 1964, Jerry and Barbara were engaged and married on June 28, 1964. He began working as a bank teller at Lancaster County Bank until he became employed by Armstrong World Industries, where he worked for over 25 years. His jobs included cost accountant, office manager and factory worker. When he was in his sixties, Jerry returned to school and got an Associate degree in business management from HACC on the GI bill. He also worked part-time at Sears as a shoe salesman for 15 years.
Jerry maintained his love for sports and was a member of the Armstrong bowling league, Armstrong softball team and a coach for little league baseball in Lititz. He enjoyed going to Barnstormers games and rooting for the Yankees and the Cowboys. He also liked going out to eat at Brickerville House and Knight and Day Diner, gathering with friends at McDonalds, playing scratch-off lottery tickets, and listening to Sirius radio station 50s on 5. Jerry was a very friendly guy and able to make friends with anyone he met. He would play pinochle every Wednesday with his friends. He enjoyed going out to celebrate Veteran's Day with his son-in-law, Shane and friend, Landis Kreider and traveling to Virginia for Gar-Field class reunions. Jerry was a member of St, Luke's UCC in Lititz.
In addition to his wife and daughters; he is survived by a brother, Sherwood Lee Randall, Jr. and his wife Marie, sisters; Dorothy Beers, Joyce Creed, Kathleen Randall, sister-in-law Sharon Plunket, many nieces and nephews and his furry companions: Callie, Little Gray, and Kody. Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, and siblings: James Randall, Jean Campbell, Patsy Messenger, Charles Randall and Betty Ann Carter.
A Funeral Service will be held May 4, 2021 at 2:00pm at Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. The service will be live streamed on Jerry's obituary page on the funeral home website. Guests will be received for a time of viewing Monday, May 3, 2021 from 6:30pm-8:00pm and again prior to the service May 4, 2021 at 1:00pm. Interment will be private at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, where Jerry will receive military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Lititz Meals on Wheels at 300 W. Orange St., Lititz, PA 17543. To leave a condolence and view the LiveStream please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com