Gerald Scott Clement

Gerald Scott Clement

G. "Scott" Clement, 62 of Strasburg, passed away unexpectedly on May 24th, 2022. He was the fun and loving husband of Susan Ford, with whom he shared 19 years together and 2 married.

A time to celebrate Scott's life will be held on Friday, June 10 from 5-7 PM at Bachman-Snyder Funeral Home, 7 S. Decatur St., Strasburg, with a service to begin at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Scott's name to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. To leave an online condolence, visit: BachmanSnyder.com.

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory

7 S. Decatur Street
Strasburg, PA 17579
+1(717)687-7644
www.BachmanSnyder.com

Sign up for our newsletter