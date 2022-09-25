Gerald S. Wingenroth, 86, of Keystone Villa Ephrata, formerly of Reamstown, passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Carl E. & Olive L. (Shober) Wingenroth.
GSW was a graduate of Cocalico High School, class of 1954. He studied Music Education at Lebanon Valley College, where he obtained his bachelor's degree in 1958 and furthered his education with a master's degree in Music Administration at Temple University. For 31 years, GSW enjoyed being a music teacher for the Conestoga Valley School District and served as head of the music department. GSW also served as the President of the Lancaster Co. Music Educators Association and was a pioneer in establishing the first professional "Music in our Schools" program throughout all schools in the Lancaster/Lebanon County's IU13 system. He was the founder of "The All-Styles" musical group, which played thousands of engagements over 40 years. GSW also enjoyed giving private music lessons and watching his students evolve into talented performers.
GSW's influence in local, state, and national music organizations was remarkable. To name a few, he served with the American Federation of Musicians, the Professional Musicians Club in NYC, the Lancaster Pops Orchestra, and was honored by the Shawnee Press for his work at the Fred Waring Music Workshop. Even in retirement, GSW continued his musical pursuits as the Manager of the Reading Symphony Orchestra and began the Youth Symphony and Kinder-Conzerts.
The lifelong friendship and musical interests that GSW shared with the late Col. George S. Howard influenced him to write the book, "Roots of Reamstown" in celebration of the 250th anniversary of the town. Col. Howard was the conductor of the U.S. Air Force Band, which played at the 1960 bicentennial celebration of Reamstown, an event that meant the world to GSW.
GSW was proud to have co-founded the former Spring Goose Natural Spring Water Company with business partner, Ronald B. Good. He was also an avid collector of Jim Beam bottles and established a worldwide collectors' club of which he served as its first International President. The Jim Beam Bottle Collectors Association grew to over 200 clubs around the world. A collector's edition Jim Beam bottle was created by the company in GSW's own likeness to commemorate his service in 1971.
GSW served his community as a 32-degree Mason for over 60-years at the Ephrata Masonic Lodge 665, and as a member of the Lancaster Lodge of Perfection, Reading Consistory of the Scottish Rite, Lancaster Shrine Club, and the Rajah Shrine Temple in Reading. He was a member of Muddy Creek Lutheran Church in Denver, volunteered for the Cocalico Valley Historical Society, and extended himself to serve in the Berks Art Council, and in many collegiate roles.
GSW's love for music is only foreshadowed by his love for people. He was an inspirational mentor and friend to many performers. His greatest joy was to see his students succeed and become mentors themselves.
GSW is survived by a daughter, Deidre A. Brown, wife of Hadley of Lancaster; a granddaughter, Danika Caruso, wife of Zach of Lancaster; sister, Sandra L. Fausnacht, wife of Edward of Akron; a stepson, Doug Tretter, husband of Kathy; and a stepdaughter, Doreen Putney, wife of Barry.
A memorial service will be held on Fri., Oct. 21st at 2:00 p.m. promptly at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, 34 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown (Stevens), PA. The family looks forward to mingling with relatives and friends at the funeral home from 1:30 to 2 p.m. A reception will follow immediately after the service at Johnny's Bar & Steakhouse, 1640 N Reading Rd., Stevens, PA 17578, beginning at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are appreciated to Conestoga Valley Education Foundation at www.conestogavalleyef.org or 2110 Horseshoe Road, Lancaster, PA 17601. www.goodfuneral.com