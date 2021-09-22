Gerald S. McMullen, 88, of Manor Township, passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021 at home. He was the husband of Leah J. Ressler McMullen, to whom he was married for 66 years. He was born in Manor Twp., son of the late Howard and Amanda I. Sowers McMullen.
He was a carpenter, having worked for TAH Construction before his retirement in 1997. He was a member of Bethany Evangelical Congregational Church at Creswell, was a Veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Korean Conflict and enjoyed hunting, having been a founding member of the Safe Harbor Hunting Club.
Surviving in addition to his wife, his children: Cindy (Craig) Frey; Jeff (Barb) McMullen; Greg (Melanie) McMullen and Cheryl (Jeff) Bitner. Nine grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. One daughter-in-law: Sally McMullen. One brother: Ken (Brenda) McMullen. He was preceded in death by one son: Jerry McMullen. One sister and two brothers.
A Private Service and Burial will be in Creswell Cemetery. Contributions may be made in his memory to: Hospice and Community Care. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
