Gerald S. Edwards, Jr., 73, of Mount Joy, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at home. He was the husband of Diane F. Mellinger Edwards with whom he was married for 21 years. He was born in Columbia, son of the late Gerald S., Sr. and Betty Thomas Edwards. He worked for RR Donnelley & Sons for 42 years and attended LCBC, Manheim Campus. He enjoyed woodworking, hunting, grilling, music, and making CD's.
Surviving in addition to his wife, his children: Shannon (Stephanie) Edwards; Christian (Jamie) Edwards; and Trevor Edwards. Four grandchildren: Brenden, Brayden, Reese and Parker. Siblings: Gale (Robert) Snyder; Sylvia (Leo) Watts; Brenda (Leonard) Domyan; and Glenn (Annette Loose) Edwards.
A Private Service will be held for the family. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, ATTN: Foundation Research Dept., 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
