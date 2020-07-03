Gerald Raymond "Jerry" Schmitt, 84, of Lancaster, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Charles A. and Marie L. (Heisler) Schmitt. Jerry was the husband of Eleanor (Carson) Schmitt.
Also surviving are three children: Doug Schmitt of Leola, Jason Schmitt of Warnersville, and Adam Schmitt of Lancaster; eight grandchildren; a great-grandchild; and a sister, Florence Howenwater, wife of Raymond of Intercourse. He was preceded in death by a son, Gregory Schmitt.
A private graveside service will be held at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
