Gerald R. Stevens, 79, of Manor Twp., passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Manor Care in Lancaster. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Albert F. Stevens and the late Sarah (Horn) Stevens Gundaker. Gerald was the beloved husband of Juliana (Stumpf) Stevens, and together they celebrated 55 years of marriage
Gerald honorably served his country as a member of the US Army. After his discharge from the military, he worked for various local manufacturing industries, including Bulova. He last worked in the housekeeping department of the Lancaster General Hospital, from where he retired in March of 2005 after 10 years of service. Earlier in life Gerald enjoyed bowling and going fishing. More recently he enjoyed attending the Millersville Senior Center. He was a member of St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church in Millersville.
In addition to his wife, Gerald is survived by his children, Mark Stevens and his wife Kathy, and Marian Mack, all of Lancaster. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Daniel Stevens (Meagan), Brittany Stevens and Katrina Miller (Justin); great-grandchildren Aidan Keough, Jackson Miller, and Chase Stevens; and a brother, Allen Stevens of NC. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Thomas Stevens, and a great-grandson, Christopher Stevens.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at 11 AM at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 2111 Millersville Pike, Lancaster, PA, 17603, with Father Lawrence Sherdel as Celebrant. A viewing will be held at the church from 10-11 AM. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Bausman. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Gerald's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl 17, Chicago, IL 60601, www.alz.org. To send online condolences, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com