Gerald R. Lutz, 84, of Mount Joy, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Masonic Villages, Elizabethtown. Born in Laureldale, PA he was the son of the late David Lutz and Miriam (Hartman) Wagner. His step father was the late Henry Schneider. Jerry was the husband of Lorraine Sylvia (Darrenkamp) Lutz.
Jerry graduated from Mount Joy High School. He was employed by Raybestos Manhattan in Manheim for 12 years, was a Salesman with Flexsteel Furniture and then Diamond Furniture. Then worked for New Standard in Hellam and Mount Joy for 25 years. After retirement, Jerry was a salesman and did quotes for his son, Jerome, who owns Top of the Line Roofing.
He was awarded a Certificate of Welding from the American Welding Society. Jerry was a 60 year member of Chiques United Methodist Church. He was President of the Mount Joy Jaycees. He volunteered with Lorraine at the Mount Joy Furniture Bank.
Jerry is survived by seven children, Darrell Lutz of York, Audrey Buckner wife of Julius of Manheim, Denise Helm wife of Ronald of Elizabethtown, Sylvia Hernley of Mount Joy, Jerome Lutz husband of Tara Zhookoff of Mount Joy, Eric Lutz husband of Angela (Herman) of Elizabethtown and Jessica Zerphey wife of Jeffrey of Elizabethtown and thirteen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Jerry is also survived by two sisters, Georgeanne (Schneider) Albright wife of Robert of Gainesville, GA and Rebecca (Schneider) John of Marietta.
Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 24, 2021, 2PM, at Chiques United Methodist Church. 1215 E. Main Street, Mount Joy, PA 17552. Following the service there will be an outside gathering in the pavilion for pie and fellowship.
Arrangements by Cremation & Burial Society of Pennsylvania, Inc.
