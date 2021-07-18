Gerald R. "Jerry" Miller, 88, of Lancaster went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy. Born in Halifax, PA, he was the son of the late Lester W. and Catherine L. (Boyer) Miller. He was the loving husband of Patricia A. Miller who passed away in 2010.
Jerry worked as a sales representative for Raymark Industries in Manheim for over 20 years and then went on to work as a sales engineer for Motion Control Industries where he retired from in 1996. After retirement he drove school bus for the Penn Manor School District and worked as the ranger/starter for Tanglewood Golf Club in Quarryville.
He served in the United States Air Force as S/Sgt 9thAir Refueling Sq (SAC)-Intelligence Specialist. While serving, he pitched for the Air Force baseball team and later was scouted by the pros. He was an avid golfer up to the age 85. In his younger years he was an active bowler, coached boys' baseball and mentored youth through his involvement with Junior Achievement.
Jerry is survived by three daughters, Debra L. Hopstetter of Lancaster, Diane L. Good wife of Robert of Blain, PA, Denise L. McCardell wife of Mark of Peach Bottom; eight grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren; brother, David L. Miller husband of Stacy of Boseman, MT.
Funeral Services will be held at 11AM on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 N. George St., Millersville, PA 17551. Interment will follow in Conestoga Memorial Park. Family and friends will be received from 10-11AM at the funeral home on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jerry's memory may be made to Schreiber Pediatrics, 625 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 or to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com