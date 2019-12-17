Gerald R. Fisher

Gerald "Jerry" Ray Fisher, fondly known as Pop-Pop, joined the ranks of the redeemed early Sunday morning after a brief and courageous battle with ALS. He celebrated 37 wonderful years of marriage with his beautiful wife, Ruth, this past June. Jerry was born in Lancaster City to the late Richard and Laura (Boettger) Fisher.
A Vietnam Veteran, he graduated from Penn State University in the winter of 1967 before being drafted. He served a year in Pleiku, Vietnam and two more years in the states before being honorably discharged from the U.S. Army. Always a numbers guy, he would retire from 30 plus years as an accountant in 2009.
Jerry enjoyed traveling, especially a good road trip, tinkering with robots, and was a lifelong train enthusiast. However, his favorite pastime of all was spending every moment he could with his family, especially train rides with his grandchildren. He will be remembered always as the loving husband who taught his children to respect and cherish their spouse, to be sure they loved those who mattered fiercely, and to always apply Vicks to cure any physical ailment.
He will be greatly missed by his children, Buddy Hess husband of Amanda from Avon, NC, Amy Millhouse wife of Derrick from Mountville, and Janet Renfer wife of Eric of Mountville; eight grandchildren, Brittany McKinney, Alex and Emma Alvarez, Mason and Dillon Millhouse, and Ian, Brigitte and Anita Renfer; a great-granddaughter, Lia Clancy; his brother Richard Fisher; and many nieces and nephews who also loved their Uncle Jerry.
He was welcomed into the kingdom of the Lord by his parents, and two sisters, Jeanne Kuster and Carolyn Hollister.
The family would like to thank the staff of the ALS clinic in Hershey, PA and Heartland Hospice for the care and compassion they showed to Jerry during his brief illness.
In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to the ALS Association, P. O. Box #859, Hershey, PA 17033-0859 or to Faith BFC, 151 Donnerville Road, Lancaster, PA 17603.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, December 18th at 11:00 AM at Faith Bible Fellowship Church, 151 Donerville Rd., Lancaster. Visitation with the family will be at 10:00 AM prior to the service. There will be a private interment for family at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
