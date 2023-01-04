Gerald R. Fahs, 89, of Lancaster, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in York, PA, he was the son of the late Myrtle R. (Keeney) and Henry H. Fahs. He was the beloved husband to Berit M. (Bjrklund) with whom he shared over 50 years of marriage.
Prior to retirement, Jerry worked as a Pathologist for Lancaster General Hospital. He received his B.S. from Wheaton College (IL) in 1955 and his M.D. from Temple University in 1959. Following graduation, he joined the Army and was a clinical intern and pathology resident at Walter Reed General Hospital, and Chief of the Pathology Division of the Fourth U.S. Army Medical Laboratory at Fort Sam Houston. Jerry served in Vietnam from April 1964 to March 1965 as a Pathologist and Commanding Officer of the 406th Mobile Medical Laboratory.
Jerry provided his family with countless opportunities to travel the world and experience other cultures. Some of his travels included trips to Egypt, China, Kenya (where he volunteered as a pathologist), Europe, and Finland to visit family and friends, amongst many other places.
Jerry is survived by his wife Berit; his children: Pia M. Fahs, wife of Samuel S. Puckett of Warrenville, IL, and Chad G. Fahs, husband of Meghann R. Matwichuk of Hockessin, DE; and his granddaughter Kara E. Puckett. He was preceded in death by his sister Ruby Arlene Myers.
Interment will be held at 2 PM on Friday, January 6, 2023 Westminster Presbyterian Cemetery, 2151 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601.
