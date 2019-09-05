It is with great sadness that the family of Gerald Phillip Marks, 76, announces his passing on Sept 2, 2019 after his struggle with thymus carcinoma. He is survived by his devoted wife of 36 years, Erana F. Marks (née Ferenc), son Jeffrey S. Marks, and granddaughters Kailey and Joanna. He is also survived by his sister, Ruth M. wife of Robert Bishop of Delaware.
Gerry was born in Philadelphia, PA on August 5th, 1943, son of Stanley and Martha Marks (Cincinsto). He graduated with a MBA from University of Pittsburgh to embark on a 38 year career with Bell Telephone of Pennsylvania, AT&T and Lucent Technologies. Together, Gerry and Erana survived a dozen corporate moves, including China. They loved traveling worldwide and Gerry got his merit badge for visiting all 50 states, but he especially loved visiting Ocean City, enjoying family time with loving cousins.
Gerry very much enjoyed oldies music such as 70's soul and his beloved do-wop songs from the 50's and early 60's. He was a dedicated family man who often visited his son and granddaughters in San Diego, California. He greatly enjoyed time with his nephew Jonathon husband of Angie Bishop and their 3 little munchkins Elsie, Claire and Sam. He will be missed by his niece Lauren Bishop and her husband Anthony Mansfield.
Gerry's vivacious and fun-loving nature will be missed! He now rests peacefully with The Lord. Special thanks to the staff of Lancaster General, Mount Joy Hospice and most of all, Father Mark.
A Divine Liturgy will be celebrated on Friday at 11:00 am in Nativity BVM Ukrainian Catholic Church, Reading. Friends and family may pay their condolences on Friday from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at the church. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Nativity of BVM Ukrainian Catholic Church, 504 Summit Ave. Reading, PA. 19611
Gallman-Sonoski Funeral Home, Inc., Reading has charge of arrangements