Gerald P. Werner, 79, of Reinholds, passed away on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at Reading Hospital- Tower Health.
He was born in Ephrata, the son of the late Harry and Sara (Hainly) Werner and was the husband of the late Barbara R. (Leed) Werner who passed away in 2021.
Gerald was a member of Vinemont Community Lutheran Church, Reinholds. He served the community as a firefighter for both Fritztown and Vinemont Volunteer Fire Companies.
He did foundry work for many years prior to his retirement.
Gerald is survived by 3 children, Gary Werner, husband of Theresa, Michael Werner, and Robin Werner; 4 grandchildren, Robin Werner, Amber Harting, Tamara Werner, and Sara Werner; 5 great-grandchildren; and a sister.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 18, 2023, 11:00 AM at the Swamp Cemetery, Reinholds, with Pastor Scott Brubaker officiating.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
A living tribute »