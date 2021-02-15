Gerald P. "Jerry" Kreider, 84, formerly of New Holland, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 12, 2021 at Zerbe Sisters Nursing Center, where he was a resident for nearly 3 years. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Reuben and Elva Kreider. He was the loving husband of Lois M. (Siegrist) Kreider for 43 years.
Jerry retired from Ford New Holland after 38 years of service. Following that, he worked for 7 years at Dutch Wonderland, becoming known as "Monorail Jerry."
He was a member of Ranck's United Methodist Church, New Holland. He enjoyed playing baseball in his early years and then watching it as he got older, especially the Phillies. An avid fisherman, he enjoyed traveling to Pulaski, NY for salmon. Jerry was also fond of motorcycling and in the past several years could be seen around New Holland on his electric trike.
He was also a loving father to four children: Brenda (Tom) Beckenbaugh, Sunbury, Robin (Rick) Bowman, New Holland, Jerry, Jr. (Marilyn) Kreider, WI, Craig (Jenny) Kreider, NC; and two stepchildren: Doug (Denise) Martin, Lancaster and Michelle (Tim) Doutrich, Gap; and the loving grandpa to 8 grandchildren, 5 step-grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 2 step-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by four siblings: C. Theron Kreider, Eddy Kreider, Margaret Krans, and Dora Kreider.
The family would like to say a special "Thank You" to the staff of Zerbe Sisters for their caring and compassionate care of Jerry.
A Life Celebration service will be held at a later date, to be announced. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be sent to Zerbe Sisters Nursing Center, 2499 Zerbe Rd., Narvon, PA 17555. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
