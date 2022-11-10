Gerald M. Whisler, 78, of Mount Joy Twp., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Landis Homes. Born in Elizabethtown, he was the son of the late Florence S. (Myers) Whisler and Amos G. Whisler. He was the husband of Joyce E. (Nauman) Whisler for 54 years.
Gerald was a member of Elizabethtown Mennonite Church. He was a long-time active member of the Elizabethtown Mennonite church cemetery committee where he was responsible for the grounds and records. He was a dairy farmer and cattle hauler and especially enjoyed attending various cattle auctions.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children. Sandy, wife of Linn Fahnestock, of Manheim, Julie, wife of Rich Fainter, of Virginia, and Jeff, husband of Kate (Hershey) Whisler, of Elizabethtown; five grandchildren; and two siblings, Jean, wife of Thomas Koser, of Millerton, and Marian, husband of Donald Brubaker, of Landisville.
The family would like to thank the staff of Landis Homes for their tender care in Gerald's final days.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday afternoon, November 12, 2022, at 3:00 PM at Elizabethtown Mennonite Church, 300 S. Spruce Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. There will be no public viewing. There will be a time of visitation for family and friends at the church from 1:30 PM until the time of the service. Interment will be private in Elizabethtown Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mennonite Disaster Service, 583 Airport Rd., Lititz, PA 17543. To express condolences to the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com