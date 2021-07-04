Gerald M. Kiger, age 86 of Willow Street, PA passed away June 27, 2021 at Lakeside at Willow Valley. Mr. Kiger was born in Wheeling, WV, son of Charles E. and Pauline Cole Kiger.
He was a graduate of Penn State and was a college professor and educator lastly being employed at Eastern York High School where he taught science and agriculture. His teaching career included Elders Ridge, Indiana County, Lampeter Strasburg, McPherson College, Willow Street Vo Tech and Berks County Vo Tech. He was a member of the International Order of the Odd Fellows and the Lampeter Future Farmers of America.
Mr. Kiger is survived by his daughter, Susan D. Kiger of St. Petersburg, FL.
Friends are respectfully invited to a visitation on Friday, July 9, 2021 at 10 a.m. until the service at 11 a.m. at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory 141 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602. Burial will be private at Green County Memorial Park Waynesburg, PA.
Donations in lieu of flowers are being requested to the Alzheimer's Assoc., 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of DeBord Snyder Funeral Home, 141 E. Orange Street, Lancaster.
