Gerald M. “Jerry” Brown, 74, of Mount Joy, passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021, at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Williamsport, he was the son of the late Marshall E. and Mary (Lyons) Brown. Jerry was the husband of JoAnn (Becker) Brown.
Jerry retired from ABF Freight as a truck driver. He enjoyed camping, was a talented woodworker, and enjoyed making hand-crafted pens. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to his wife, JoAnn, are two daughters, Kelly Murphy, wife of Martin of Mount Joy, and Conny Arroyo, wife of Jose of Landisville; five step-children, Jason Miller, husband of Beth of Palmyra, Joy Mabee, wife of Duane of Mount Joy, Jordan Miller, husband of Kim of Karratha, West Australia, Beth Conrad, wife of Troy of Mechanicsburg, and Holly Ford of Elizabethtown; eleven grandchildren; and a sister, Tammy Ruby, wife of Bill of York.
A memorial service honoring Jerry’s life will be held at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy, on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home before the service from 10 AM to 11 AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com