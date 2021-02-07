Gerald M. Barger

Gerald "Jerry" M. Barger, 93, of Lancaster, died Monday February 1, 2021 at Luther Acres. He was the loving husband of Mary "Molly" E. Barger with whom he shared 69 years of marriage. He was the son of the late Orlo and Margaret (Quigley) Barger of Clearfield, PA. He graduated from Clearfield High School in 1946. Following high school, Gerald was called to honorably serve his country in the United States Navy from 1946 to 1948.
After honorably serving his country, Gerald went on to graduate from Millersville State Teachers College in 1952. Through Millersville and under the direction of hall of fame coach, Dr. Tedd Rupp, Gerald became a two-time state conference wrestling champion in 1949 and 1950. His successful wrestling career is noted by his hall of fame placement in both Clearfield High School and Millersville University's wrestling hall of fame. He went on to coach wrestling at Penn Manor High School and Albright College.
During his teaching career, Gerald taught at many schools throughout Central Pennsylvania and retired from Penn Manor High School after 16 years of service as an industrial arts teacher. In his spare time, Gerald enjoyed woodworking and carving which lead to many fine creations through the years. Above all, Gerald cherished time with his family and will forever be regarded as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
In addition to his wife, Gerald is survived by two sons: Marty (Chris) Barger of Sapphire, NC and Gerald R. (Jean) Barger of Mount Joy, PA; two daughters: Jan (Dan) Rossi of Kleinfeltersville, PA and Julia (Joe) Harriger of Lititz, PA; seven grandchildren: Ryan Barger, Steven Barger, Jessica Kohl, Michelle Shanaman, Miles Harriger, Sarah Cummings, and Clint Barger. His memory will be missed by nine great-grandchildren as well.
Services for Gerald are private and being planned at the convenience of the family.
