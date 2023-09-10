Gerald Louis Nye, 82, of Stevens, passed away on Thursday, September 7, 2023, of Alzheimer's related causes.
He was born on February 7, 1941, in Reading, son of the late Arthur L. and Dorothy M. (Lechner) Nye and was the husband of Janet G. (Klaus) Nye with whom he would have celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary on September 15th.
Known as "Mr. Fix-It" around the house, Gerald was of the Christian Faith and enjoyed traveling, camping with his wife, kids and granddaughter, yard work, and gardening. He also enjoyed volunteering, with his wife, for Meals-on-Wheels in both PA and FL while wintering in Zephyrhills, FL, for 8 years.
He enlisted in the Navy one day before High School graduation and he never regretted enlisting. After boot camp, he went to "Hospital Corps School" and became a "Navy Hospital Corpsman". He was next assigned to the Pensacola, FL Naval Air Base in an Eye, Ear, Nose & Throat clinic, assisting the doctors. In total he served in the Navy from 1958 to 1962. When he returned to PA, he began his VA career and served in VA Medical Centers in Lebanon, PA, Columbia, MO, San Antonio, TX, Central Office in Washington, DC, Gainesville, FL, Reno, NV, and finally the VA Supply Depot in Somerville, NJ where he took early retirement, due to the closure of the depot, with 31 years of VA service.
In addition to his wife, Gerald is survived by 2 children, Darren, partner of Patrick J. Owens of Branchburg, NJ, Kelly Jean Nye, at home; a granddaughter, Heather Kanyuck of Reinholds; 2 sisters, Sandra Nye of Ft. Myers, FL, and Cindy Schweitzer of Adamstown. He will be joining his sister Dolores Oberly in Heaven.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, September 16, 2023, from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut Street, Denver. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 AM within Roseboro. Gerry's ashes will be kept with his wife, to be placed within her future entombment at the Pleasant View Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Gerald's memory may be made to Meals on Wheels, 227 N. State St., Ephrata, PA, 17522 or Alzheimer's Association, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110-9378.
