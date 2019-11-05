Gerald L. Wolf, 73, of Ephrata, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital.
He was born in Bellefonte to the late George and Pauline (Adams) Wolf and was the husband of Linda L. Wolf with whom he shared 49 years of marriage.
Gerald was a computer technician. He loved computers and dogs. He was "Linda's Mr. Spock."
In addition to his wife, Gerald is survived by a daughter, Christine L. Knaub; two grandsons, Jeremy W. and Joshua M. Knaub; two great-granddaughters, Mackenzie L. and Emma L. Knaub; a sister, Carol J., wife of Terry L. Grove; two nephews, Scott R. Grove and John H. McCullough; a niece, Kelly L. Grove-Gazdak and a sister-in-law, Wanda H., wife of John McCullough. He is also survived by a goddaughter, Charity Lewis of Altoona, PA.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the Stradling Fneral Home, 30 N. Ninth Street, Akron. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
If desired, memorial contributions in Gerald's memory may be made to Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA, 17602.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.