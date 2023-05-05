Gerald L. Roy, age 90, passed away on April 28, 2023 at Willow Valley Communities. Born in Waterville, Maine, Gerry was the son of the late Peter and Lucille (Giguere) Roy.
Gerry is survived by his wife of 67 years, Jeanne (Bossé) Roy; daughters, Kathleen Burkhart (George) and Elaine Spencer (William); sons, Paul Roy (Susan Frederick) and Steven Roy (Patricia Wright); grandchildren, Derek and Neil Spencer, Kelley Gockley, and Paula Roy; great-granddaughter Kayla Gockley; step-grandchildren, Samantha Oliver (Cody) and Christopher Herr (Katelin) and seven step-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Edward Roy (Mariette Bizier) and niece Julie Gage (Al).
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, May 8, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 558 W. Walnut St., Lancaster, PA 17603. Family will greet visitors beginning at 10:00. Burial to follow at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery.
The family extends their gratitude to the compassionate caregivers at The Glen at Willow Valley and Hospice & Community Care.
Donations may be made in Gerry's memory to Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, St. Mary's Catholic Church, 119 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603, or the charity of your choice.
