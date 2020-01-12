Gerald L. McMullen, 62, of Conestoga passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at home. He was the husband of Sally A. Moore McMullen, with whom he celebrated their 38th wedding anniversary on May 30, 2019. He was born in Lancaster, son of Gerald S. and Leah Jean Ressler McMullen of Conestoga. He was a shipper/receiver for Lancaster Pump, a Division of CB Tool Company, for 43 years, and was a member of Bethany Evangelical Congregational Church of Creswell. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Surviving in addition to his wife and parents, one daughter: Tara A. (Daniel L.) Hess, Willow Street. Two granddaughters: Kylee A. Hess and Karalie E. Hess. Siblings: Cindy (Craig) Frey; Jeff (Barbara) McMullen; Greg (Melanie) McMullen; and Cheryl (Jeff) Bitner.
The Funeral Service will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. with Pastor Jay Frey, officiating. Friends may call on Monday, from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. and also on Tuesday from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: the NRA, 11250 Waples Mill Road, Fairfax, VA 22030. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
