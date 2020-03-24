Gerald L. Kreider, 76, of Lancaster Pike, Quarryville, PA died Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital from complications from a fall. He was the husband of the late Linda L. Mowrer Kreider who died December 10, 2013. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Leon P. and Martha W. Overly Kreider.
Gerald was a lifelong farmer, taking over the family farm from his parents. In later years, he also was a truck driver.
He was a member of Mechanic Grove Church of the Brethren, and a former member of the Lions Club.
He was a member of the Waterloo Boys Club, a two cylinder John Deere tractor group, and was a collector of John Deere memorabilia.
Surviving him is a son, Brian E. Kreider and his companion Amy Mowery Rhoads of Lancaster and her two children, Autumn and Macy; and a brother, Dale E. Kreider of New Providence.
Graveside services will be held privately at Mechanic Grove Brethren Cemetery. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Reynolds Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Quarryville, PA. To send an online note of condolence, please visit our website at reynoldsfuneralhome.net.
