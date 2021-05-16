Gerald L. Kreider passed away last March 22, 2020. The family would like to invite family and friends to celebrate Gerald on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Mechanic Grove Church of the Brethren, 1392 Robert Fulton Hwy., Quarryville, PA 17566. Now that most of the COVID restrictions have been lifted, the family is able to give Gerald the memorial he deserves. There will be a light luncheon served following the service.
