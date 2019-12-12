Gerald L. "Jerry" Lefever, 72, of Columbia, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at his residence. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Veryl and Edna (Wanger) Lefever. Jerry was the husband of Laura (Beck) Lefever with whom he celebrated 43 years of marriage this past September 24th.
Jerry proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed fishing, watching football and horse races.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Laura, are five children, Robert Yellets of Lancaster, Gerald Lefever, Jr., of Ephrata, Brian Lefever, husband of Julie of Lancaster, Valerie Deeg, wife of Tim of Columbia and Amanda Barnett of Elizabethtown; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two brothers, Harold Lefever, husband of Nancy of New Providence and Clarence Lefever of Columbia; and Nancy Matranga of Lancaster.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Eugene Lefever; and a sister, Joyce Suter.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
