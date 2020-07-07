Gerald L. "Jerry" Frey, Sr., 82, of Lancaster, passed away on Wednesday July 1, 2020 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. He was the husband of Helen J. (Hamm) Frey, with whom he celebrated 63 years in marriage.
Jerry was born in Lancaster on May 22, 1938 to the late Lester and Arlene (Spece) Frey. He was a 1956 Manheim Twp. High School graduate. He was the owner of Jerry Frey Real Estate. He was a member of Calvary Church in Lancaster, he helped with children's ministry, Christian Service Brigade, Life Ministries, and he was a connector at church. Jerry was a board member of Lancaster Christian School, and he enjoyed hunting.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Gerald L. Frey, Jr., and his wife Cheryl of Landisburg, Katherine Yoder of Leola, Wendy Latham and her husband Jeff of Farmer City, Il, six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and his sisters, Lois Buchbaum of Lititz, Sylvia Garner and her husband Gene of Lititz, Donna Thompson and her husband William of Lancaster. He was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey A. Frey.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 1PM from Weavertown Amish Mennonite Church, 2900 Church Road, Bird in Hand, PA 17505. Interment will be private. Please RSVP to Jerry at 802-236-9373 or jerryfrey1218@gmail.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Calvary Church Global Ministries, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster, PA 17601.
Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., are in charge of the arrangements.