Gerald L. Hoffard

Gerald Lee Hoffard (Rip) of Strasburg, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away at the age of 85 on October 19, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital.
Jerry is survived by his wife of over 66 years, Ruth (Zimmerman) Hoffard; a brother, Barry (Sue) Hoffard; 3 children, R. Jeffrey (Judy) Hoffard, Joseph B. (Sachi) Hoffard and Jack K. (Jeanne) Hoffard; 7 grandchildren, R. Nathan, Jennifer, Jessica, Kelly, Colin, Nikolai, and Tatiana; and 6 great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Gwenyth, Micah, Lewis, Jacob, and Cole. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, R. Nevin Hoffard and Kathryn (Hoffard) Hoffert; a step father John Hoffert; a step brother, Jack Hoffert; and a great-grandchild, Oliva.
Jerry, known as Rip by his friends, was raised in Eastern Lancaster County, later living in Strasburg for 66 years. He retired from Ford New Holland after 38 years of service as a welder and heat treat furnace operator.
As a young man, he was a fast pitch softball pitcher playing on three teams.
Rip will be remembered for his love of the outdoors and all nature. He was especially fond of bow hunting, fox trapping, and smallmouth bass fishing. His love of waterfowl hunting led him to become a decoy collector and talented woodcarver. It was his pleasure to pass along his knowledge of nature to anyone with interest. Rip led a simple life, enjoying reading about aviation with his cat "Boots" on his lap or building and flying R/C airplanes. Rip was a member of various sportsman clubs, R/C plane clubs, and was a proud member of the Slumbering Groundhog Lodge of Quarryville. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends.
Services for Rip will be announced at a later date. Contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 in his memory. Arrangements entrusted to Murray A. Miller at reynoldsandshivery.com
