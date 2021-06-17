Gerald L. Gundel, 79, formerly of Columbia, PA passed away Tuesday morning at Lancaster General Hospital. He was the son of the late George A. and Grace L. (Sample) Gundel and was a lifelong resident of Lancaster County.
Gerald served in the U.S. Army National Guard and was employed by Caterpillar in York for 25 years before retiring in 1998. He enjoyed going to the casinos and watching his favorite TV shows as well as collecting various interesting items.
He is survived by his sons; Michael and his wife Karen and grandson Dylan, Woodbridge, VA; Martin and his wife Martha and grandchildren, Kirstin (Los Angeles, CA), Emily and Nicholas, Midlothian, VA; brother, James and his wife Mildred, Landisville, PA; and sister, Jane wife of Kenneth Coleman, Victor, NY. He was preceded in death by his step grandson, Corey Dill.
A private family memorial service will be held Saturday, June 19th at his parent's gravesite in Laurel Hills Memorial Gardens in Columbia PA. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
