A memorial service for Gerald L. "Gerry" Shaeffer, 83, of Lititz, who died on Saturday, January 9, 2021 will take place at the Buch Funeral Home, 216 South Broad Street, Lititz, on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 10:30 AM. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Saturday morning from 10:00 AM till the time of the service. Interment will be in St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, Neffsville.
