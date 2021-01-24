Gerald L. Gerhart, 73, of Ephrata, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, following a brief illness. Born in York, PA, he was the son of the late Sherman L. and Vera (Snyder) Gerhart.
Jerry worked for Armstrong Flooring in Lancaster, retiring in 2006 after 30 years of service. Always an active and outgoing person, he was an avid bowler and golfer and loved traveling, especially to the beach. He was a dedicated Penn State and Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Jerry attended LCBC Church – Manheim Campus where he actively volunteered his time. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and grandchildren, especially attending his grandchildren's sporting events.
A loving father and grandfather, Jerry is survived by his daughters, Stacey Freet and her husband Chris of Willow Street, and Kimberly Hohenadel and her husband John of Lancaster; and four grandchildren, Emma and Ana Freet, and Ryan and Evan Hohenadel. Jerry is also survived by his fiancée, Sharyn Kreider of Ephrata, and three brothers, Ronald Gerhart, Donald Gerhart (Betty), both of York, and David Gerhart (Becky) of Columbia.
Services will take place on Thursday, February 4, 2021, at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. The family will receive guests from 4:00-5:30 PM, followed by a Service of Remembrance at 5:30 PM. In lieu of the flowers, contributions in Jerry's memory may be offered to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
