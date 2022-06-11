Gerald L. Brown, Sr., 80, of Lancaster, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital, Monday, June 6, 2022. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Harry and Rose (D'Agostino) Brown. He was the loving husband of Susan (McCloskey) who preceded him in death in 2013.
Gerald worked as a machinist for Black & Decker and Dana Corp for many years. He loved animals of all kinds, but especially his dogs, Duke and Jamie. In his younger years, he enjoyed hunting. He was a big fan of the Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles. In his retirement, he enjoyed going to Hollywood Casino with his wife, Susan and loved to play the lottery.
The greatest love of Gerald's life was his family. He will be greatly missed by his children: Gerald L. Brown, Jr., of Lancaster and Carol A. Holmes, wife of Robert, of Kingsport, TN; 5 grandchildren: Shannon Berney, Gerald Brown III, Ashley Shiffler, companion of Alvin Suarez, Laura Brown, and Mason Andes; and 12 great-grandchildren. Gerald was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Amber Shiffler and 4 siblings.
Family and friends will be received from 9 AM to 11 AM, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King St., Lancaster, PA 17602. A funeral service will follow at 11 AM. Gerald will be interred alongside his wife at Riverview Burial Park. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
