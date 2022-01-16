Gerald John Styer, 83, of Manheim, formerly of Rothsville, passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital.
He was born in Rothsville to the late John A. and Alverta (Rettew) Styer and was the husband of Janice (Bucher) Styer with whom he shared 60 years of marriage.
He was a member of Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church, Rothsville.
Gerald was a skilled mason by trade and had worked 20 years for Warwick Township road crew, before retiring in 2003. He enjoyed driving his 1963 Studebaker Champ pickup; was a member of the Keystone Studebaker Club and attended various car shows throughout the years. Gerald was an avid Phillies and Eagles fan. He enjoyed spending time at his cabin in Perry County and cherished time spent with his family.
In addition to his wife, Gerald is survived by his daughter, Barbi, wife of Randy Carlton; his son, Steve, husband of Kimberly Styer; four grandchildren, Sierra, wife of Shane Good, Dana, wife of Andrew Rabold, Ana Carlton, Victoria Carlton; a great-granddaughter, Quinn Avery and a brother, Tim, husband of Jean Styer.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six siblings, Charles Styer, Robert, William Styer, Mary Jane Beam, Luther Styer, and Ruth Ann Kline.
A visitation will be held on Friday, January 21, 2022, from 10 to 11AM at Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church, 36 Church Street, Rothsville, followed by a celebration of life at 11:00 AM with Pastor Bonnie Oplinger officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers -or- If desired, memorial contributions in Gerald's memory may be made to Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church, 36 Church Street, Rothsville, PA 17543 or to Rothsville Fire Company, 1949 Main St., Lititz, PA 17543.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.