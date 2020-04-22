Gerald "Jerry" Van Akin, 87, of Willow Street, PA, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at the Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Burlington, VT, he was the son of the late Robert Lee and Cathryn Dawson Van Akin, and was the loving husband to Ruth E. Van Akin for 65 years.
Jerry graduated from Penn State in 1955 with dual majors in Agricultural and Biological Chemistry. Jerry met Ruth Stufft at Penn State and married upon graduation. They were avid Penn State Football fans, holding season tickets for many years.
After college, he spent 5 years as an Air Force fighter pilot, then 18 years in the Air National Guard, retiring as a Lt. Colonel.
From there, Jerry joined General Foods Corp in R&D where he spent his
entire professional career, eventually becoming Division Research Director of the Desserts and Beverages Divisions. In that capacity, he was responsible for product, process and packaging development. Jerry holds 4 U.S. patents.
Upon retiring in 1987, Jerry and Ruth lived on their 44-foot Viking power yacht and followed the sun up and down the Inter Coastal Waterway for three years; spending winters in Florida and summers in New England waters.
Following the boating years, Ruth and Jerry built a home in Ford's Colony, Williamsburg, VA where they enjoyed many years of golf, bridge, and served as home base for traveling the world. In 2012, Ruth and Jerry moved to Willow Valley, Willow Street, PA where they continued their global travels, were active in the bridge club, and enjoyment of family activities.
In addition to his wife, Jerry is survived by his sons: Rick Van Akin (and his wife Kathi) of New Fairfield, CT, Rob Van Akin (and his wife Grace) of Roxbury, CT, grandchildren, Kate Van Akin of London, England, Mary Van Akin (and her husband Daniel O'Keeffe) of Brooklyn, NY, Michelle Van Akin of Washington, DC, Christopher Van Akin of Wethersfield, CT and Michael Van Akin of Boulder, CO.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment to take place in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. To leave an online condolence, please visit:
