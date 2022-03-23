Gerald "Jerry" S. Shirk, 82, formerly of Leola, died unexpectedly at Wellspan York Hospital on March 4, 2022.
Jerry was born in Lancaster to the late Ivan A. and Anna (Stauffer) Shirk. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Carole (Zook) Shirk, and his two sons, John "Jack" Shirk and Jeffrey Shirk.
Jerry grew up in New Holland and graduated from Garden Spot High School in 1958. Following graduation, he served in the U.S. Army. After his military service, he worked for various employers in Lancaster County, including many years with Sperry New Holland.
Jerry and Carole spent many years breeding and showing dogs, particularly Afghan Hounds. They also enjoyed attending horse shows. Together, they owned and operated The Dog Den Boarding Kennel in Leola.
Jerry is survived by his daughter-in-law, Gay Shirk, grandchildren Madison, Jensen, and Justin Shirk, and sister, Ilene (Jack) Schnader.
A private burial will take place at St. Stephen Reformed Church, New Holland. Services are under the care of John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., York, PA.
