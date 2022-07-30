Gerald (Jerry) R. Miller, 59, a native of Maytown, passed away unexpectedly on July 24, 2022. A graduate of Donegal High School, Jerry moved to Cape Canaveral in 2001 where he was a Foreman for Titusville Housing Authority.
He enjoyed riding motorcycle and was an avid fisherman, enjoying many days fishing off his boat.
He is survived by his fiance, Lynette Wiggins, his father, E. Marlin Miller, brother, E. Thomas (Lisa) Miller, sister, Judy (AJ) Firestone, and a large extended family. His mother, Jo Ann Miller and sister, Susan Sager preceded him in death.
