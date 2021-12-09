Gerald “Jerry” L. Thompson, Jr., 68 of Lancaster and formerly of Tyrone, passed away Wednesday, December 8, 2021. He was born on February 3, 1955, in Philipsburg, the son of the late Gerald L. Thompson, Sr. and Sylvia (Mattern) Thompson who survives. On October 28, 1978, at the Tyrone Church of the Brethren he married Mary Louise Diehl who survives. Also surviving are two siblings: Jeff (Sandy) Thompson, and Lori (Scott) Thompson-Given; niece: Hannah Given; great-nephew: Liam McCarthy; and brother-in-law: Robert (Alice) Diehl.
Jerry was a 1971 graduate of Tyrone Area High School. He retired in 2016 from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture as a milk sanitarian. He was a lifetime member of the NRA and enjoyed helping people out at the local gun ranges.
He honorably served in the Pennsylvania National Guard during the Vietnam War.
Music was Jerry’s passion. He was a singer and played the guitar among many, many other instruments. In 2020 he wrote and produced his own Christmas album with many of the songs being originals. He was a people person, when he retired, he missed all his co-workers and the many farmers and their families that his job brought him to meet. He lit up a room and everyone he met was his friend.
A private funeral service for Gerald “Jerry” L. Thompson Jr. will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to both the Tyrone Church of the Brethren, 500 W 18th St., Tyrone, PA 16686, and the Spring Mount Church of the Brethren, 1690 Ridge Rd., Warriors Mark, PA 16877.