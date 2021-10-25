Gerald “Jerry” L. Ream, 71, of Ephrata, passed away on October 21, 2021 at Hospice and Community Care of Lancaster surrounded by his family.
Born in Reinholds, he was the son of the late Eugene and Josephine (Mentzer) Ream.
He was the loving husband of Victoria A. (Leid) Ream, whom he married on October 24, 1970.
He was employed as a bricklayer for over 40 years. Gerald proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps as a Lance Corporal during the Vietnam War. He was awarded two Purple Hearts for being wounded in combat. He was a member of the Ephrata VFW, the Ephrata Amvets, a lifetime member of the NRA, the Reamstown Athletic Association, Cushion Peak Rod and Gun Club and Bricklayers and Allied Craft Workers Local Union #5. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, being outdoors, gardening, and playing golf. He also enjoyed listening to country music, watching western movies and taking early morning walks with his brother-in-law.
In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by children; Shannon D. fiancée of Marty of Ephrata and Jeremy L. husband of Melissa of Ephrata, two granddaughters who were his entire world, sisters Sharon Ramsey and Cindy Blymier of Lancaster and numerous nephews and nieces.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by siblings: Larry Mentzer, Sandra Lorah, Patricia Care and Eugene Ream.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Inurnment will be held in Memory Gardens.
Eckenroth Home for Funerals is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
