Gerald (Jerry) J. Wingle, Jr.

After a brief but intense struggle with cancer and surrounded by loved ones, Gerald Joseph Wingle, Jr., 65, of Reinholds, Pennsylvania, was welcomed home by his Lord and Savior on Monday, April 13, 2020.
He was born in Pottsville to the late Gerald, Sr. and Blanche (Rich) Wingle. The family resided in Schuylkill Haven for most of Jerry's childhood. Jerry was the eldest of the Wingle children, which included three siblings, Kenneth, Rose, and John.
Jerry, "Tank" as he was fondly called by his classmates, graduated in 1972 from Schuylkill Haven High School. He also attended Penn State University. His love of tinkering-taking things apart and putting them back together-led him to pursue a career as an electronics design engineer. He was employed by Val-Co, New Holland. While he worked for other companies as a design engineer, he spent most of his career with Sigma Electronics in East Petersburg. His designs, some of which are patented, included switches and other components for the communications industry.
Music was one of the things Jerry loved. He played piano and guitar. He also had a beautiful tenor singing voice. In his younger days, he sang in church. It was there he met Cheryl, the mother of his children. Later in life, Jerry could be found socializing with friends at a local pub enjoying a Yuengling Lager while waiting to sing his favorite karaoke tunes.
In addition to loving music, Jerry enjoyed delving into deep conversation over wine, concerts, fireworks, traveling, camping, fishing, horse-back riding, bonfires, and sticky buns. But most of all, Jerry loved his friends and family--children and grandchildren. Affectionately dubbed Pooh-Pah by the grand-kiddos, his joy was undeniable as he filled the tractor wagon with delighted little people and drove them around the "farm".
Jerry is survived by former wives, Donna Wingle of Walnutport; Cheryl Forrey of Lititz, their children: Bryan of Manheim; Daniel and wife Anita of Lock Haven; Christine, wife of Anthony Roberts of Manheim; Andrew and wife Tiffany of Drexel Hill; Jordan of Lititz; brother Kenneth Wingle of Schuylkill Haven; sister Rose, wife of Thomas Kochenberger of Lancaster; and grandchildren, Grace, Taylor, Benjamin, Eric, Maggie, Elijah, Ian, Ryan, Macy, and Sara. Jerry is predeceased by his parents and brother, John Wingle of Pine Grove.
There will be no services at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jerry's name to the Cancer Research Institute at www.cancerresearch.org or charity of your choice. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
