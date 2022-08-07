Gerald (Jerry) A. Miller, 75, of Quarryville, passed away after a long illness on Friday, July 29, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family. Born on May 24, 1947, he was the son of the late Aaron and Dorothy (Graver) Miller. He was the husband of Karen (Warfel) Miller, with whom he shared over 51 years of marriage.
Jerry graduated from Solanco High School in 1965, and the following year was drafted into the U.S. Army. He spent most of his two years of active duty in Babenhausen, Germany, in the A Battery, 2nd Battalion of the 5th Artillery unit, and went on to serve four more years in the Reserves before being honorably discharged.
A talented welder and sheet metal fabricator, Jerry enjoyed a 35-year career at Goodhart Sons, Inc. in Leola before retiring as Plant Superintendent in 2005. He then started a second career at Bass Mechanical, Inc. in Elizabethtown, where he spent eight years as the Vice President of Fabrication. Never one to stop working, he spent three additional years serving as a consultant to Kercher Industries in Lebanon.
Jerry was an avid golfer and was quite proud of his two holes in one at Pilgrim's Oak Golf Course. He also spent much time on the tennis courts, horseback riding with Valley Lea Riding Club, attending Penn State football games, and attending his grandsons' numerous sporting events throughout the years. He valued the Southern End community and its youth, and spent many years coaching Little League baseball, Midget football and elementary wrestling. He was also an active member of the Eden Township Planning Commission. Jerry served the Solanco School District as a member of the School Board for eight years, where he was a part of the Judiciary Committee, Athletic Committee, and the Career and Technology Center Board. Jerry strongly believed in the value of the skilled trades. He shared his knowledge of the welding industry and promoted the trades by serving on the Occupational Advisory Committee for the Lancaster County Career and Technology Center and for Stevens Tech.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Troy Miller, and his partner Amy Shields, of Holtwood; his daughter, Tonya Grassel, and her husband Thomas, Jr., of Conestoga; two grandsons, Trevor and Tyler Grassel; his sister, Sandy Kneisley, wife of Richard Kneisley, of New Providence; his brother-in-law, Jay Rohrer, of Holtwood; and nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Nancy Rohrer and Patsy Rohrer, and his brother-in-law, Morris Rohrer.
The family would like to thank Dr. Najamuz Zaman and his staff, and Hospice and Community Care, for their support and care during Jerry's illness.
At Jerry's request, services and interment will be private. In honor of his love for wrestling, contributions in Jerry's name can be made to the Penn Manor Mat Club, 100 E. Cottage Ave., Millersville, PA 17551, or the Solanco Wrestling Association, 585 Solanco Rd., Quarryville, PA 17566. To share memories or send an online condolence, please visit Jerry's obituary at: www.dewalds.com.
