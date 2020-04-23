Gerald H. Seiler of Bethel passed away on April 20, 2020. Jerry was the adopted son of Harry E. Seiler and Minnie I. "Lehman" Seiler. He is survived by his wife of 60 years Pauline Wolfe Seiler. Jerry and Polly are the parents of Alane J. Riegel (Glenn), Kara S. Henning (Steven) and Marci S. Pickering (Glenn). They are the grandparents of Tyler and Aaron Riegel, Caitlin and Chad Henning, and Olivia and Natalie Pickering. Jerry was pre-deceased by his natural mother, Veldia S. Kolb and his brother Harry L. Seiler. A sister Joy S. Klutchkowski of Coudersport, PA survives.
Jerry graduated from Pottstown High School in 1951. He graduated from Penn State with a B.S. in Agricultural Education in 1955 and a Masters of Education in 1967. He taught Vocational Agriculture at Northern Potter Joint School 1955-56 and Tulpehocken Area School District from 1956 thru 1968. He taught Ornamental Horticulture at the Lebanon County Vo-Tech School and administered the Cooperative Education program and Adult Education programs before retiring in 1989.
As a member of Little Swatara Church of the Brethren, Jerry served as Sunday school teacher, Christian Education Ministry Team member, and Chair and member of the Stewardship and Property Team for many years. Additionally, he was Moderator of the congregation for a term and helped as a member of the Family Assistance Committee. He and Pauline served as Deacons of the congregation for many years.
While serving two six-year terms as a member of the Tulpehocken Area School Board, Jerry represented the school district on the Berks County Joint Operating Committee for the Career and Technology School and the Berks County Earned Income Tax Committee.
Jerry served as a member of Headquarters Battery 28th Division Artillery, Pennsylvania National Guard, from 1957 to 1963.
From 1972 to 2008 Jerry operated a small nursery, growing shade and ornamental trees, Christmas trees and shrubs. The nursery business was operated in partnership with Dr. John L. Reese, Jerry's roommate from the Penn State University years. The nursery business was known as Farmingwolde. The old English word "wolde," means, "wishing to be". Jerry was always wishing to be farming. Living on a farm at the base of the Blue Mountain provided for his favorite pastime –hunting. Jerry also enjoyed attending a number of Grundsau Lodsch activities where the programs were conducted in the Pennsylvania Dutch dialect.
Jerry and Pauline retired to Moravian Manor Communities in Lititz, Pa, when maintenance work on the farm became more than they could manage.
A memorial service will be held at Little Swatara Church of the Brethren on a date to be determined in the future.
Grose Funeral Home, Myerstown were entrusted with the arrangements.
