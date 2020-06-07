Gerald H. "Jerry" Cain, 73, of Mount Joy, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Pleasant Acres Rehabilitation & Nursing Center. Born in Phoenixville, he was the son of the late Charles and Florence (Reigle) Cain. Jerry was the husband of Marcella (Smith) Cain with whom he celebrated 39 years of marriage this past February 21st.
Jerry graduated from Hershey High School class of 1964. Jerry served in the United States Army Reserve. He retired from Cadmus as an offset pressman. Jerry was of the Christian faith and a member of Faith Outreach Center. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 185. He enjoyed dancing and was known for his "crazy legs". He shared his last dance with his wife on their anniversary. Jerry also enjoyed fishing, sports and most of all spending time with his family.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Marcella, is three daughters: Sherill Johnson, wife of Amos of Mount Joy, Kimberly Martel, companion of Rebecca of NH, and Kelly Kuglar, wife of Kevin of Hummelstown; four grandchildren, Jason Hobman, husband of Christy, Stephen and Curtis Johnson, and Kyle Kuglar; and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a sister, Connie Miller.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
