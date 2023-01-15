Gerald H. Hess, 88, of Martinsburg, passed away December 14, 2022. He was born in Elizabethtown, son of the late Paul and Parthene (Hauenstein) Hess.
Surviving are two daughters: Tracy Brenner (Bill) and Tressa Cousar (Bill); four grandchildren: Lauren, Morgan, Rachel, and William; four great-grandchildren; two sisters: Marian Grub and Betty Ruhl; and a special friend, Elaine Buchart.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Paul Hess.
Gerald earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Animal Husbandry from Penn State. He was Vice President of Youngs, Inc. of Martinsburg and retired after 28 years. After retirement, he owned and operated Hess Christmas Tree Farm.
Gerald was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Hollidaysburg, where he served as a Deacon.
He was very involved in 4-H and the Pennsylvania Farm Show. Gerald traveled extensively and enjoyed tennis, hunting, and sports.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation service by Sorge Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Hollidaysburg. www.sorgefuneralhome.com
