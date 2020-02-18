Gerald G. Martin, 3 years old, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020. He was the son of Elmo and Verna Martin of Blain, Pennsylvania. Gerald was a special needs child under the care of a doctor.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by two brothers and one sister: Raymond, Wesley, and Miriam; his maternal grandparents: John and Linda Good of East Earl, PA; his paternal grandparents: Robert and Miriam Martin of Blain, PA; his great-grandparents: John and Verna Martin of Denver, PA, and Warren and Anna Martin of Reinholds, PA; and many uncles, aunts, and cousins.
A viewing will be held at the Perry Mennonite Reception Center, 350 Green Park Road, Elliottsburg, on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
A graveside service at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020 in the Shermans Valley Mennonite Church Cemetery will be followed by a funeral service at the church, 2341 Airport Road, Loysville.
Kindly omit flowers. Arrangements are being handled by Nickel-Lochstampfor Family Funeral Home.
A living tribute »