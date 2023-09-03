Gerald F. Matt, 92, of Lancaster, entered into final rest Monday, August 28, 2023, at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Ephrata, PA, he was the son of the late Francis (Frank) and Marjorie Good Matt. He was married to Miriam Dower for 54 years prior to her passing in 2008.
Gerry graduated from Ephrata High School and served four years aboard the Navy destroyer U.S.S. Jeffers before enrolling at Penn State University. He worked at WGAL-TV8 for 40-plus years as an ad copywriter, transitioning later in his career to technical production services for the evening and late newscasts before retirement in 1995.
A devoted husband and father, Gerry enjoyed traveling and beach vacations with his family, and classical, marching, and big band music. In earlier days, he played the trumpet, and football, was into boxing and making sourdough soft pretzels. In retirement, he enjoyed following politics, creating big breakfasts, time spent with family, and a good cigar.
Gerry is survived by his son, Kerry Matt, Lancaster, PA; his daughter, Pamela, wife of Martin Cramer, Stone Ridge, VA; two grandchildren, Tyler and Ryan Cramer; a sister, Shirley Fahs, Lititz; a brother, Gene Matt, Laporte, PA; and a nephew, Stephan Morris, Crystal River, FL.
Relatives and friends may attend Gerry's graveside service which will be held at Conestoga Memorial Park, Friday September 15 at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Gerry's name may be sent to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
